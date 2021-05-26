December 16, 1925 – May 19, 2021

Lily Jeanette "Jean" Nulf passed away on May 19, 2021, at the age of 95. She was born and raised in a small town in Central Texas. Jean married a GI, Otto Leslie, who did not return home from the war, leaving Jean to raise their son, Thomas Edward Leslie, with the help of her extended family. About 1946, Jean made the trip to Oregon to visit with her older brother, fell in love with the Coast, and also with an older man, Osborne "Ozzie" Nulf, who had two sons, Raymond and Charles. In 1955 younger brother William was born.

The Nulfs eventually stayed put in Gold Beach, where from 1963 until retirement in 1991, Jean worked for Curry County and Osborne built custom Rogue River fishing boats. The couple downsized to Coos Bay a few years after retirement. At age 80, a few years after Osborne's death, Jean moved to Albany to live with her son Ed and family. She continued researching her genealogical roots, and got serious about piecing beautiful quilts, joining the quilters at Fairmount Grange and Albany Senior Center.