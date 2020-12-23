Linda Murphy

April 9, 1947 – December 11, 2020

Linda Lee Murphy, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. She was born in Sweet Home to Vern Richard and Mildred “Midge” Ila (Stewart) Godell.

Linda was raised in Sweet Home, married and raised her children there until February 2020 when she needed more care. Recently she was living in Albany where her children could see her more frequently and assist their parents.

She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1965. She married Jeffrey Wayne Murphy on November 19, 1965.

Linda was a proud resident and small business owner of Don's Duds, T&M Pizza, Key Real Estate in downtown Sweet Home. She was a member of Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, and Sweet Home Rotary.

She loved people. She didn't know a stranger. Family was the core of Linda's existence. Friends, Linda had a wonderful group of forever friends. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, Arizona snow birding with Jeff, fishing, boating, shopping, Flea Markets, crabbing, camping, laughter, deep conversations, learning, and most of all her hobby was love and she gave it freely.