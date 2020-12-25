October 14, 1942 – December 8, 2020

Linda Pressey passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home in Surprise, Arizona. Linda was raised in Boise, Idaho in her early years and then moved with her family to Utah and Colorado as her father was a project engineer on several major construction sites. She graduated from Aurora High School near Denver in 1960. She subsequently went to the University of Idaho where she pledged Pi Beta Phi, was an excellent student, majoring in business, appeared in a number of campus beauty contests, and graduated in 1964. During her senior year, Linda married her college sweetheart, Jerry Pressey. They celebrated 57 years of marriage in August 2020.

After graduation the couple moved to Boise, Idaho where Linda begin a career at Idaho First National Bank as one of its first women in management training. Within a year their first son, Bret, was born. Soon after her husband's work took them to live in Oregon including Tigard, Eugene, and Corvallis. In 1970 their second son, Mark, was born.

Always a very supportive and loving mother, Linda was involved with her sons' activities, whether it was leading Cub Scout Groups, providing rides for her sons and having a safe and fun place for all to enjoy. Her consistent and easy temperament was felt by all that were in her company.