Linda Roofener

November 13, 1952 - March 14, 2021

Linda Sue Roofener, age 68, of Albany, passed away March 14, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland. She was born on November 13, 1952, in Tilden, Nebraska, to James and Joyce Nelson. Linda graduated from Albany Union High School in 1970. A lifelong resident of Albany, she spent her career working for Albany Animal Hospital as a veterinarian assistant and for Greg's Heating and Air Conditioning as an office manager.

Linda is survived by partner Allen Thurber; children Tim and Roxie Roofener of Albany, Chad and Corree Roofener of Scio, and Sarah Needham of Albany; 12 grandchildren: Ashley, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Koby, Makenzie, Dakota, Hailey, Emalyn, Jazmine, Dominik, Skyann and Maya; 4 great-grandchildren: Blake, Bailey, Theia and Madelynn; mother Joyce Nelson of Albany; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her father James Nelson; grandson Trevor Cole; and great-grandchild baby Roofener.

Linda was a soul filled with laughter, love and kindness. The twinkle in her eye was one that will forever be etched in our hearts. She leaves her legacy of family, love, kindness and welcoming to everyone who knew her. Her spirit and presence will forever be a part of us.