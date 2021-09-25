January 22, 1951 - September 19, 2021

Linnea Karen Goodwin, 70, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. She was born in Detroit to Martin E. and Olive (Larson) Amundson.

She was a life-long resident of Sweet Home. Linnea worked at Norpac cannery in Stayton. She enjoyed fishing and hunting with her husband. She loved camping and enjoying time with her family.

Linnea is survived by her husband, Howard Goodwin, of Sweet Home; children: Sharon Goodwin Burns, Brian Goodwin, Travis and Tracy Goodwin, all of Sweet Home; sisters: Julie McMillan, of Florence, Patsy Claussen, of Lebanon, Lila Richter, of Arizona; brothers: Rick Marcks, of Arizona, Ron Marcks, of Sweet Home; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Olive Amundson; brothers: Floyd, Dick, Gene, Arnie and Ike Amundson, and Leslie Marcks; sisters: Lulu Sills, Lukie Totton, Betty Hugley, Anita Cliton, Doris Richter and Bonnie Manning.

Viewing will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Monday, September 27, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Gilliland Cemetery. Reception following services at Sweet Home VFW. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com