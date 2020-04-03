llana Bakke

December 29, 1954 – March 12, 2020
Our much loved Ilana Maureen Dunham Bakke, 65, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 after a prolonged illness stemming from respiratory disease.
Born to Arthur Lewis & Virginia Lee Odenthal Dunham at Albany General Hospital on December 29, 1954, Ilana lived for several years with her fellow free range siblings; brothers Tony (Arthur), Michael, Shawn and Kevin and sister Erin in a big blue house at 1996 S. Jackson Street.
Ilana spent much of her life in Albany where she developed scores of loving, life-long relationships and touched the hearts of many. Born and raised in the Catholic faith, Ilana attended Mass and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. In 1965 she met and fell in love with Gary Bakke and surmounting many trials and tribulations, the couple first married in 1969 later divorced, remarried in 1997 and remained so until death.
While Ilana lived in places like Guadalajara, Mexico; Twin Falls, Idaho: Tucson, and Lake Havasu, Arizona, Albany was always Ilana’s true north. It was here that she raised and fiercely protected her only child, Travis Hammond Bakke and launched a successful career advocating for and working with the Developmentally Disabled community through Cornerstone Associates, ending her tenure with that organization as the manager of B & J Book Binding of Corvallis.
A life-long music lover, Ilana had loved the Beatles ever since she heard ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ on the family’s car radio; she attended scores of concerts and saw nearly all of the headlining rock and roll acts of the day including Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, Steve Miller, Robin Trower, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, King Crimson, Boz Scaggs, War, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, Tom Petty and countless others over a 45 year period.
Ilana, along with her husband Gary, loved Nascar racing, together they watched countless races, had many conversations about and travelled to many locations in the United States to watch and be a part of this exciting sport.
While small in physical stature, Ilana had a big heart and a big personality; she was a strong, forthright, and to the point woman-she got things done. She had no problem letting others know how she felt or where she stood on an issue. If Ilana liked you, you were her friend forever-but…if you messed with her or hers, whoa be unto you.
It is impossible to count the minutes, hours, days, months and years of quality time Ilana spent with her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews and especially her son Travis and daughter in law Jenny and her grandchildren Parker, Logan and Flynn. They were tightly woven into the fabric her life and she loved them all more than words can ever express.
Ilana is preceded in death by her husband Gary Bakke who passed on October 28, 2019, her parents Arthur L. Dunham and Virginia L. Odenthal Dunham Fread, her brothers Patrick and Shawn Dunham and her sisters Sheila Fread and Erin Lynette-Mary Dunham Mitchell. She is survived by her son Travis and daughter-in-law Jenny Bakke and their three boys-Ilana’s grandchildren-Parker, Logan, and Flynn, her step daughter Megan Frank and her children Lyndsey, Mallory, Charlie, and Maci, brothers Tony (Arthur), Michael and Kevin Dunham, her sister in law and life-long friend Lois Bakke Lanoue and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family of Ilana Bakke want to thank all who care for and supported Ilana during her illness and to those who have donated and will donate to the Go Fund Me page ‘Help Devoted Son Travis Bakke With Burial Costs’ @ https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-devoted-son-travis-bakkewithburialcosts?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na+sharesheet&rcid=788151dc745d46a291610dde1031c642&fbclid=IwAR1hrNGjlWsuTaBOEg9ijibceRIEpCiNn2bfXAmaZ0Svx8xFkImTeaSELeQ
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
