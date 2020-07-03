× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 6, 1961 – June 21, 2020

Lloyd Mathias Brantner (Matt), 59, of Albany was born to Harold Brantner and Arlynne Brantner (Stroh). He passed away June 21, 2020 in Albany.

Earlier in his life Matt supervised equipment operators for a mining company in Nevada, and later in Oregon. He was more recently employed at Selmet Inc. as a finisher. He found great enjoyment in helping his friends and family with various home projects and fixing cars.

Matt had five children with Tammy Solie, and had his sixth child with Tanya Joseph. He married Connie Brantner (Reedy) who helped raise all of his kids and for 19 years they had many great adventures.

Matt enjoyed camping with a passion, and could be found all over Oregon and California with friends and family whenever the opportunity presented itself. His frequent excursions included the Oregon coast, Foster Lake and Green Peter Reservoir. One of Matt's favorite trips was when he went to Alaska to go fishing and spend time with his brothers. Matt enjoyed collecting old tools, lawnmowers, or anything that could be tinkered with. He was especially fond of old antiques.