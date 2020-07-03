May 6, 1961 – June 21, 2020
Lloyd Mathias Brantner (Matt), 59, of Albany was born to Harold Brantner and Arlynne Brantner (Stroh). He passed away June 21, 2020 in Albany.
Earlier in his life Matt supervised equipment operators for a mining company in Nevada, and later in Oregon. He was more recently employed at Selmet Inc. as a finisher. He found great enjoyment in helping his friends and family with various home projects and fixing cars.
Matt had five children with Tammy Solie, and had his sixth child with Tanya Joseph. He married Connie Brantner (Reedy) who helped raise all of his kids and for 19 years they had many great adventures.
Matt enjoyed camping with a passion, and could be found all over Oregon and California with friends and family whenever the opportunity presented itself. His frequent excursions included the Oregon coast, Foster Lake and Green Peter Reservoir. One of Matt's favorite trips was when he went to Alaska to go fishing and spend time with his brothers. Matt enjoyed collecting old tools, lawnmowers, or anything that could be tinkered with. He was especially fond of old antiques.
Matt was a kind, considerate, loving, determined, and loyal man. He would drop whatever he was doing to help anyone out, no matter what their struggle was. He had a hard life but made many friends and put his family first throughout his life. Most of all he was brutally honest, whenever Matt felt he needed to let you know he meant business he would utter his famous saying, "You know what!!" Matt worked hard his entire life always placing safety first, at work and at home with his family. Matt will be sorely missed by all who knew him, and even more so by those who knew him well.
Predeceased by his mother Arlynne Brantner (Stroh), his father Harold Brantner and lifelong friends Ron Miller and Donna Schneider.
Matt is survived by his wife Connie Brantner (Reedy), siblings Rudy Brantner, Gloria Neyhart, Gene Brantner, Denise McIntire, his children, Lesha Barber, Josh Brantner, Danah Brantner, Cory Brantner, Shelby Brantner, Autum Joseph, and Chris Reedy. Grandchildren Caleb, Harley, Kenadee, Keely, Weston, Noah, Brantley, Elliott, Jayce, Emersyn, Parker, Hadleigh, Payton, Coleman and Dwight. We love you Pa!
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
