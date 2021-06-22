Mom passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021 due to an age related illness. Lois Isabel Williams Crow was born to Charles and Ruby Williams on December 8, 1924 in Lapwai, Idaho. Lois was married to Kenneth Crow for 41 years and he preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Charles Williams, and sister, Louise Cole. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Jeannie Fauth (Bob) of Albany, son, Jim Crow (Caroline) of Bend, grandson, Daniel Fauth (Angela) of Fletcher NSW, Australia, and great-granddaughters, Zoe and Lucy. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.