July 23, 1954 – January 8, 2020

Lois Jean Lizama, age 65, passed away January 8th, surrounded by family and friends after a hard fought battle against cancer.

Lois was born and raised in Lebanon. She began schooling at Queen Anne Elementary and graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1972. Lois worked at Norpac for part of her life. Her main focus was being a housewife and mother to four children. She enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and jigsaw puzzles.

Lois is survived by her mother, Marian Garlinghouse; four siblings, Patricia, Diana, Debra and Robert; husband, Vincent; four children, Mikel, Christopher, Kellie and David; and grandchild, Sadie.

She is preceded in death by her father, Homer Garlinghouse; and brother, Homer Garlinghouse Jr.

May she rest in peace. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.fisherfuneralhome.

