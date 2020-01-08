Lois Louise Paetsch

Lois was born August 22, 1935 in Smithville, Oklahoma to John Duff and Effie Ann Kennedy. She and her family moved to Oregon in the 1940's settling in the Lebanon/Sodaville area. In her teens, she met her future husband by offering to iron his white shirts for Saturday Night dances. Lois married Bill Paetsch in 1954.

Lois loved the outdoors. Everything from camping with the family, fishing, going to coondog races, and working the shutes at the family's team roping arena. Lois worked for over 30 years at Timber Valley Dairy as office manager. Upon retirement, Lois and her husband spend many winters traveling to Arizona making friends with everyone she met. She was well known among them for her lemon meringue and apple pies.

Lois passed on January 3, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill Paetsch; 3 children, Rodney Lee Paetsch, Jeffrey Dean Paetsch, and Cynthia Kaye Paetsch; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and her sisters, Mary Marquardt and Dora Scheele.