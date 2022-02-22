Lola B. Murray

November 14, 1924 - February 12, 2022
Lola died peacefully at age 97. She and her husband Berwin raised two children in Corvallis, where she worked at the Citizens Bank, retiring in 1988. Life celebration: Graveside at Lee Mission Cemetery, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 19, followed by memorial at Outward Church, 12:30 p.m., Salem. In lieu of flowers, donate to Salem UGM or Holy Cross Lutheran Church. www.vtgolden.com
