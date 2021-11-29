September 30, 1964 - November 26, 2021
Lolita Ann Gordon, 57, of Albany passed away Friday morning the 26th of November quite unexpectedly. She was surrounded by her twin sisters and her mother. Lolita was born in Albany to parents Reece Lamar Stansberry and Carole Ann Wachsnicht on September 30, 1964. She grew up in Albany and attended SAHS. She then met her first husband, Doug Smith. They later divorced. She began working at TCI Cable and worked for them for 10 years. She then met her second husband, Scott Gordon, who passed away in November 2016. She then started her bartending career at the VFW Post 584. She worked there for several years then started bartending at the Eagles Club in Albany.
She had many friends that she met along the way bartending. She will be missed by many people.
She was preceded in death by her dad Reece Stansberry and her Granny Stansberry, and her grandparents, Lyle and Anna Wachsnicht.
She is survived by her mother, Carole Meuler and her twin sisters, Jaime (Sheila) Stansberry and Sherrie Harry and three grown step-daughters, Jessica, Audra and Samm. Also her step-mother, Carolyn Stansberry, two step-brothers, Ken and Doug and her step-sister Lorri.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, December 5, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m., at the VFW Post 584 in Albany on Timber St. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
