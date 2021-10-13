 Skip to main content
Lorene Stryker
Lorene Stryker

Lorene Stryker, 89, passed away October 8th in Salem. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 21st at Fisher Funeral Home, followed by interment at Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

