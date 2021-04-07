Lori Ann Duvall

Lori was born on December 26, 1953, to Harold Olaf Bjornstad and Beatrice Mina Thorne Bjornstad in Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She lived on a farm north of Churchs Ferry, North Dakota, the first ten years of her life. In September 1964 her family moved to a farm in the community of Oakville, Oregon, south of Albany. Lori graduated from Albany Union High School in June 1971. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Oregon State University and a Master's Degree from the University of Portland. She worked for Georgia Pacific in Portland as a lumber buyer, and through GP she met Bob Duvall of Ridgefield, Connecticut. She moved to Connecticut, and she and Bob were married on Long Island, New York. Two children were born to the marriage - Robert Lee Duvall and Kathryn Thorne Duvall. Lori worked retail at Ridgefield Supply for many years. The family moved back to Oregon and lived on a beautiful property on Kiger Island south of Corvallis. When Lori and Bob divorced, Lori and the children moved back to Connecticut, where the children completed high school. She sold her home in Connecticut and lived in various places, including Belgium. She eventually landed in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she worked for the Red Cross. At last Lori returned to Oregon. She purchased a home in Tangent and worked at Barenbrug at the time of her death.