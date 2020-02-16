February 16, 1958 – January 17, 2020

Lori (Loraine) Ragona died on January 17, 2020 at the UW Medical Center in Washington. She was attended in her dying process by her son and daughter-in law, Ryan and Kayla Hagen Ragona; her dear friends of decades, Marilyn Walker and Sara Hubbe; Buddhist priest, Janine Larsen; and her spouse, Lois E. Van Leer.

Lori was born on February 16, 1958 to her parents, Nancy Balke Ragona and Richard Ragona, in San Francisco. She spent her early years in Santa Clara and San Jose, graduating from Gilroy High School. She attended and graduated from Gavlin Junior College and Sonoma State. She received two masters’ degrees from Western Oregon State University in Monmouth, Oregon, the first in counseling and the second in deaf education.

She was married to and divorced from Anthony Weymouth. Lori and Lois were married in October of 2003 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Corvallis in a religious but not then legal ceremony. They were legally married in Victoria, B.C. on February 16, 2011. And then on December 9, 2012 at the Seattle City Hall following the legalization of same sex marriage in the state of Washington.