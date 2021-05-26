Lorraine Isabel Burns

Lorraine died peacefully in her sleep on a Sunday morning, just short of her 93rd birthday. She was born in Universal, Pennsylvania, to immigrant parents, John Joseph Flores from Spain and Mary Louise Scarramucci of Italy. Lorraine moved to Massillon, Ohio, with her family where she helped her parents run the "Tiger Grill" cafe across the street from the high school. Lorraine married Charles William Burns in 1947, and celebrated the birth of daughter Paula in 1949. The Burns family then moved to Sylmar, California, in 1959, Chuck making a career in the Aerospace industry, while Lorraine started a 30 year career as a bookkeeper for Woolworths Co. Lorraine and Chuck enjoyed playing golf, the local beaches, square dancing, and traveling. Together they bought a property near the beach in the Silver Strand neighborhood of Oxnard, where the spent many good times with family and friends. Lorraine was very active in the Methodist Church of San Fernando, and helped with the bookkeeping at its pre-school, the Wooden Shoe. Lorraine moved to Corvallis in 2013 to be near her daughter Paula. She quickly found many new friends at Stonybrook Independent Living and the United Presbyterian Church. She loved playing cards, going on field trips, and caring for her potted plants on her balcony.