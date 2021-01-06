Lottie Miller

August 16, 1923 – December 31, 2020

Lottie Pearl (Kropf) Miller, daughter of Amos J. and Carrie (Miller) Kropf, was born near Hubbard, Oregon, August 16, 1923. She passed away December 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at "The Lodge" / Rock of Ages care facility near McMinnville, Oregon. She lived 97 years, 4 months, and passed away peacefully.

Lottie grew up in the Hubbard, Oregon area and accepted the Lord in her youth. Then as a young teenager moved with her family to a farm on Lake Creek Dr., near Halsey, Oregon, and was baptized in the Harrisburg Mennonite Church. She was the eighth child of ten, so was privileged to have lots of family around her. She worked in the home, on the farm, and for neighbors until her marriage.

On August 22, 1943, she was united in marriage to Joe E. Miller of Elkhart, Indiana, at the Harrisburg Mennonite Church. They were married for almost 62 years. Early in their married life, they chose to adopt a sibling group of three, Dewey, Eunice, and Lois for their "home" family, living on their dairy and grass seed farms in the Halsey area. Lottie lived on after Joe's passing for another 15½ years at the Valley View Retirement Village near McMinnville, Oregon.