January 28, 1934 - June 4, 2021

Louise Mary Bender, 87, of Albany, died Friday, June 4, 2021.

Born in Jordan, Oregon, to Martin and Barbara Schindler, she was raised in Mt. Angel, and attended high school at Mt. Angel Academy. Later she moved to Portland, where she worked as a clerk-typist and attended college classes.

In 1954, she married the love of her life, Bernard Bender. They lived in Alaska, Arizona, and Lebanon, Oregon, before settling in Albany to raise a family, and were together for the next 48 years before his death in 2002.

Her life was devoted to her husband and children and she thought of her large family as one of God's greatest blessings. Most of her life was dedicated to the caring and raising of her 13 children and she was committed to passing on her faith and values to her children by taking an active part in their education and leading by example. She cherished her memories of family gatherings and always kept in touch with relatives that had moved away by phone or letter.