July 9, 1924 - October 28, 2021

Louise V. Gerig, 97, of Albany, died October 28, 2021 at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany.

Louise was born July 9, 1924 in Lebanon, Oregon the daughter of Elvin and Amanda (Heyerly) Nofziger. She was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School.

Louise married Amos Gerig on April 26, 1945 at the Fairview Mennonite Church in Albany. They made their home in Lebanon where Louise was a homemaker and raised her children. Later, the family moved to Crabtree where they lived in three different houses at the end of Gilkey Road. Following Amos' retirement the couple served as volunteer camp hosts at campgrounds from Eastern Oregon to the Coast. Amos preceded her in death April 25, 2009.

Louise was a longtime member of the Fairview Mennonite Church. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and sunflowers, sewing, music and playing harmonica. She even had a strawberry patch in Crabtree where she sold strawberries for a time. She was also known for her soap making and taught classes on soap making at Linn Benton Community College. Louise was also quite involved in Women's Sewing Circle and VBS's when she was younger.