March 2, 1927 — January 2, 2020
Lowell Chraisten Funk, 92, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. He was born in Centerfield, Utah on March 2, 1927 to Chauncey and Alethea (Sorensen) Funk.
He spent his first years in Shoshone, Nevada, and then moved to Uintah, Utah, when he was 9 years old. He had six brothers and one sister.
Lowell graduated from Ogden High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1945 and served for a year and a half during World War II. After the war he attained a degree in electrical engineering from Idaho State College. He relocated to Oregon to continue his education at Oregon State University.
He met his wife Elva in Sweet Home in 1948 and they were married for time and eternity in 1950 in the Logan Utah temple. They soon had four sons and one daughter. They raised their family on a 70-acre farm on Wiley Creek. Lowell purchased the O&M Tire Shop in 1952. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he devoutly served throughout his life.
His hobbies included golfing, gardening, fly fishing, and hunting. He was a dedicated husband, father, and business man. He was a hardworking man who practiced his values of honesty, integrity, loyalty, compassion in all aspects of his life. He strived to treat everyone like family.
Lowell is survived by son Rick and wife Joan of Lebanon, son Dennis and wife Elaine of Sweet Home; daughter-in-law Brenda Suing of Lebanon; daughter Karen Johnston and husband Jim of Canyon City; son Arthur and wife Cheryl of Sweet Home; 21 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Dan Funk of Gooding, Idaho, Udell Funk of Ogden, Utah, Ronel Funk of Eagle Creek and Rupert Funk of Uintah, Utah.
He was preceded in death by his wife Elva; parents; son Dale; daughter-in-law Sue Funk; two grandchildren: Jamie and Jason Funk; sister Lenor; and brothers Briant and Andrew.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1155 22nd Ave., Sweet Home, Oregon. A graveside with military honors will follow the service at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)