March 2, 1927 — January 2, 2020

Lowell Chraisten Funk, 92, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. He was born in Centerfield, Utah on March 2, 1927 to Chauncey and Alethea (Sorensen) Funk.

He spent his first years in Shoshone, Nevada, and then moved to Uintah, Utah, when he was 9 years old. He had six brothers and one sister.

Lowell graduated from Ogden High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1945 and served for a year and a half during World War II. After the war he attained a degree in electrical engineering from Idaho State College. He relocated to Oregon to continue his education at Oregon State University.

He met his wife Elva in Sweet Home in 1948 and they were married for time and eternity in 1950 in the Logan Utah temple. They soon had four sons and one daughter. They raised their family on a 70-acre farm on Wiley Creek. Lowell purchased the O&M Tire Shop in 1952. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he devoutly served throughout his life.