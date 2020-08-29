Luella Barnes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 5, 1928 – August 24, 2020

Luella Enid Sheffield was born September 5, 1928 in Fairview, Oklahoma to Glenn & Thressa (Cole) Sheffield. She was third in line following her brothers Leonard & Wesley. Wilma June, Gene, and Ruth soon followed. When Luella was just 4 years old, she lost her sister, Wilma June.

It was quite difficult to make a living in Oklahoma due to the Great Depression. Ultimately because of this and the Dust Bowl, they left for Oregon in an Oldsmobile with a trailer attached in 1937. Luella celebrated her 8th birthday in Nebraska while in route.

In 1947, she met her future husband Milford “Mick” Barnes. He had just gotten out of a hospital in Billings, Montana after over a year following a plane crash on his way home from World War II. He was one of 3 survivors on the plane. They married December 25th, 1947. Together they had four children - Sharon, Dianne, Jim, and Marie. Mick passed away in 1989, and Sharon in 2005.

They settled in Jefferson, Oregon because other family already lived there. Her younger siblings, Willard and Helen, arrived soon after. Today, Helen is the only surviving sibling. However, she has been more like one of Luella's kids as Luella helped raise her. Helen spent a lot of time with Luella's family since their father died when Helen was just 13.