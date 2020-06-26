× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 22, 1926 – June 19, 2020

Luther James McCanlas, 93, of Albany, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his family.

Luther was born on August 22, 1926 in Grandview, Oklahoma, to Luther and Mabel (Axton) McCanlas. Luther was the eldest of four children.

Luther left home in his teenage years. He met and married Rose Westcott in 1949. They had two children: Sheryl Marie and Jimmy Lee. Rose helped Luther get his electrical engineer license. She passed away in 1977.

Luther met and married Doris Tilton in 1984. Doris passed away in 1989. Luther retired from Teledyne Wah Chang in 1990.

Luther was preceded in death by his parents; brother Marvie; wives Rose and Doris; and son Jimmy Lee.

Luther is survived by his daughter Sheryl Phillips of Albany; sister Nellie Pugh of Chickasha, OK; brother Orville McCanlas of Washita, Oklahoma; grandchildren James McCanlas, Johnna Provost, Angie Phillips, and Anthony Phillips, all of Albany; grandson Lyle McCanlas of Brownsville; and several great-grandchildren.

Luther requested no services. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

