March 18, 1939 - March 21, 2021

Luverna Juneau Hull, 82, of Albany, peacefully went to Heaven on March 21, 2021 due to a brain aneurysm.

She was born on March 18, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri to Wallace and Clara Eisman. In 1956, she met the love of her life, Cordell Hansen Hull. They married June 16, 1957 and moved to California, then Oregon, making their home in Albany for over 50 years.

Lou worked as Lead Cashier for Fred Meyer, retiring after 25 years. She enjoyed shopping, crafts, gardening, church, and most of all spending time with her family.

She leaves behind her children Sherryl Wrenn, Cordell Hull, Luann Edmiston, and Matthew Hull; her sister Sylvia Seifert; brothers Billy and Stanton Eisman; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Clara; her husband Cordell; her son Allan Scott Hull and her brothers Wallace “Doc” and Allan Eisman.

A viewing will be held April 6, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home in Albany. All are welcome.

Private family service and burial will be April 7, 2021 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com