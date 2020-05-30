× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 7, 1951 – May 25, 2020

Lydia Jean Kinkelaar, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on May 25, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.

Lydia was born in San Diego, California, and lived most of her life in Southern California until moving to Lebanon three years ago. Born Lydia Gale.

She married Terry Kinkelaar on June 22, 1968. They have two sons, Jeff and Randy, and three grandchildren, Shelby, Kate, and Jacob.

Lydia retired from The Boeing Co. in Long Beach California after 25 years. She and Terry loved to travel in their motorhome and have been across the US several times. They were avid square dancers and belonged to two SoCal clubs for over 35 years.

Besides RVing, she enjoyed her crafts – sewing, quilting, crocheting, etc. She also loved playing mahjong with her long-time girl friends in California.

Friends and family will always remember her kindness and compassion and that she cared deeply for everyone and everything.

A Celebration of Life is planned at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.

