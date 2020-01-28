Lynn Marie Denning

August 16, 1947 — January 22, 2020
Lynn Marie (Simonis) Denning, 72, passed away on January 22, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1947, in Eugene, Oregon. She resided in Scio, Oregon, with her husband Harley Denning.
Lynn grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School. She worked for many years as a Title Insurance Agent for various companies in Albany and Salem before retiring at age 65.
You have free articles remaining.
Lynn was a longtime resident of Scio, where she raised three children and was involved in the Scio Historical Society. She loved to garden (especially her dahlias) and enjoyed canning and sharing the abundance of it. Later in life, she developed a passion for card-making. She has battled many health issues over the years and has defied the odds for survival. We miss her deeply.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents, Jeanetta (Jackson) and Derald Simonis. She is survived by husband, Harley Denning; sisters Corinne (Simonis) Johnson and Marcia (Simonis) Gehring; children Laurie (Sullivan) Krawczyk, John Sullivan, Luke Rohde and stepson Heath Denning; three nieces; six grandchildren and seven step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the IOOF Auditorium, 38952 Highway 226 and Second Avenue, Scio. Donations in Lynn's name can be made to The Scio Historical Society.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).