July 29, 1963 – July 5, 2020
Lynn Simpson, 56, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on July 29, 1963 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Jack and Josephine Cranfill.
She and her lifetime love, Ron Simpson, were married on July 16, 1988 in Washougal, Washington, where Lynn spent the majority of her years growing up.
Lynn was extremely caring and compassionate toward others. She loved worshipping and serving the Lord alongside her family and brothers and sisters in Christ. She was a longtime member of Willamette Community Church in Albany, Oregon. Praising the Lord through song was her passion. She sang in the choir, then played piano and sang on the praise team for over 30 years. She thoroughly enjoyed the arts and entertainment. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her girls perform in bands, choirs, and theatre programs from childhood into adulthood. Attending Movies in the Park, Mondays at Monteith, and River Rhythms were her favorite summer activities. She loved a good meal and spent her free time enjoying her family and pets, watching movies, and cross-stitching.
Preceding Lynn in death are her father, Jack Cranfill, and her father-in-law, Ralph Simpson. Lynn is survived by her husband Ron Simpson, her daughters Melissa Reed and husband Zack, Cassie Fry and husband Brandon, and Alisha Simpson; granddaughter Amelia Reed; mother Josephine Cranfill, brother Scott Cranfill and wife Sharlotte, and sister Carol Cranfill; mother-in-law Inez Simpson; plus many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and cared for deeply.
The family will be holding a private graveside service on July 17, 2020 with services provided by Fisher Funeral Home in Albany, Oregon. A celebration of life will be held for all of Lynn’s friends and family when public gatherings become safe again. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to K-Love radio at donor.klove.com. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
