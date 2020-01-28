M. Loverna Wilson

October 21, 1941 — December 12, 2019

Mary Loverna Wilson, 78, died on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her residence in Corvallis from complications brought on by dementia. Those who deal with or have dealt with dementia know how it can completely change a person until you can barely recognize them. Still, Loverna never lost her kind demeanor, her excitement at being with people, and of course her passion for hugs for anybody and everybody. Everyone who was fortunate enough to be touched by her life came away as a better person.