Mabel Ruth (Randall) Sisemore

February 15, 1927 - February 6, 2022
Mabel Ruth Sisemore, 94, of Sweet Home, passed away February 6, 2022, in Davis, California. Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, February 18, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 19, at Freedom Hill Church in Sweet Home. Burial at Gilliland Cemetery. www.sweethomefuneral.com
