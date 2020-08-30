Machara McCoy

Machara (affectionately referred to as MJ by family) was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 30, 1947. Her parents were Virgil Raymond McCoy and Roberta Aline McCoy. She was one of five children. She attended Des Moines public schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965. In 1966 she moved with her family to Oregon. There she attended Monmouth College and earned her BA degree. In 1970 she enlisted in the US Navy serving on the USS Enterprise in the Personnel Office. Upon completion of her active duty she was transferred to the Naval Reserve.

Machara had a diverse working career. She did some teaching in Oregon. Also she worked in the nursing and security field in the Corvallis area. She went back to college to obtain her Oregon Wastewater Technician certification and worked in that field for several years in central Oregon. Later she worked for the US Forest service in Washington state and Lake View, Oregon. She loved the Forest Service and Lake View area even purchasing a home there. She was greatly disappointed when the Forest Service closed the Lake View office, but she persevered as always. Machara made the long move to Anchorage, Alaska to work for the Veterans Administration in the Benefits Service area. Around this time she transitioned from James to Machara. She enjoyed her work in Alaska and eventually retired in Chugiak. Her main regret was being so far from family. Machara was a diligent, conscientious and hard worker.