February 21, 1996 - February 25, 2022
Mackenzie Taylor Hoover, 26, passed away at Oregon Health Science University on February 25, 2022.
He valiantly fought for 11 days in the ICU after suffering a devastating brain injury. He was called home to the loving arms of Jesus at 2:21 p.m. and he is now an angel in Heaven watching those he loved.
Mackenzie was a fun spirited, passionate, loyal young man. He cherished every moment with his son, his family and his good friends. He was an avid motorcycle rider, loved playing basketball, watching sports, traveling, going to concerts, movies, food trucks, and having a good IPA.
Mackenzie would not hesitate to help anyone in need, his beautiful smile lit up a room and his laughter was contagious. He was a true hero as he selflessly gave the gift of life through organ donation. We were so blessed to have him in our lives, he will always be in our hearts, and he will be deeply missed.
Mackenzie is survived by his 2-year-old son Kyro (Lebanon); his parents Tim and Wendy (Albany); his five siblings Kamren (Monroe), Jaedyn (Lebanon), Ashton (Albany), Brooke (Redmond), Greg (Redmond); as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandparents who love him very much.
Services are pending.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
