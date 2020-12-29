June 13, 1926 – December 25, 2020

Mae was born in Portland to Royal “Doug” Endicott Douglas and Audra Geraldine "Jerry" Akers Douglas. They moved to the Douglas family home in Harrisburg two years later and Mae lived in Harrisburg for the next 80 years. In her mind, she lived in Harrisburg always.

Mae met Gertrude Cramer when they walked to school together on the first day of first grade. They remained best friends all their lives. They were two of the 12 members of the Harrisburg High School graduating class of 1944.

Mae was dating a boy from Oklahoma whose brothers and sisters had moved to Harrisburg when another brother came home on leave from the Army in January 1945. She married the furloughed brother, Donald Anthony Montgomery, on January 19, 1945 after a two-week romance. He returned to duty and came back to Mae in August.

Don and Mae worked the McNutt farm south of Harrisburg after the war, growing mint, corn, carrots, sheep, cattle, and winter cover crops. They lived in the H.A. Davis house, built in 1852, with daughters Marilyn and Susie, occasional dogs, and barn cats, notably Arthur and Handy.