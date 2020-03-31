Marcia Buller

March 1, 1936 – March 26, 2020

Marcia (Koehn), Jantz, Buller, was born to Mano and Mable Koehn on March 1, 1936 at Montezuma, Kansas; she passed away on March 26, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon at 84 years of age, due to multiple complications of an acute illness.

Childhood years were spent in western Kansas. She completed her formal education as an LPN in 1968. She practiced her nursing skills in various hospitals and care homes. She was a member of the Church of God in Christ Mennonite. In 1981 she married Cecil Jantz of Scio, Oregon, and resided there until his death in 2003.

She married Franklin Buller in 2004, and moved to Olathe, Colorado until his death in 2010. Soon after, she returned to her home in Scio. She is survived by her step mother, two sisters and one brother, along with five Jantz step children, and four Buller step children.

Preceding her in death are her parents, three brothers, both husbands, and several in-laws. Fisher Funeral home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to sign our online guestbook.

