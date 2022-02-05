August 4, 1928 - January 25, 2022

Margaret A. Dunwell, of Warsaw, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in her residence on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the age of 93.

Survivors include her two daughters, Kim (Greg) Hilker and Kathy (Jerry) Patterson; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Charlie Rex Dunwell; sister, Loretta Fiori; and longtime companion, Benjamin Becker.

Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Margaret. A Life Celebration is being planned for a later date. To make a donation in Margaret's honor, memorial gifts are appreciated to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), 4301 Wilson Blvd. Suite 300. Arlington VA 22203. To leave a condolence, or to send flowers, please visit: www.TitusFuneralHome.com