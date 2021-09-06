Margaret Ann ("Maggie") Lang
February 10, 1947 – August 21, 2021
Margaret Ann ("Maggie") Lang, of Corvallis, died of COVID-related pneumonia on August 21, 2021, in Corvallis, embraced by family members.
Born on February 10, 1947, in Lake City, Florida, Maggie was the daughter of David and Mary Collins. She had two children, James and Marianne, with her first husband, Eugene Lang. She resided with her current husband, Hank Schroeder, at their home in Corvallis.
Maggie's parents relocated from Florida to Royal Oaks, Michigan, where she spent her childhood and studied ballet. They later moved to Sacramento, California, where she spent her teen years. She lost her mother at age 17. During her first marriage, she and her husband moved frequently for the U.S. Forest Service. During this time she began raising her two children, and together they developed an enduring love of cats and dogs. After a move to Alsea, she remarried and settled down on a farm in this small rural community. After her children graduated from high school, she moved to Corvallis.
While in Oregon, she enrolled at Oregon State University, where she studied art and music. She graduated with three bachelor degrees. Being an avid seamstress, she began working at the OSU Theater costume shop, where she enjoyed the challenges of creating and fitting various styles of costumes.
Meanwhile, she helped found The Maharimbas, a marimba ensemble based in Corvallis that performed in western Oregon for 30 years. She was active at her church as a choir member and treasurer. After her daughter became paralyzed by a tragic fall in 2018, Maggie dedicated her time to being a caregiver in Newport until her daughter passed away earlier this year.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Hank; brother, Paul (Cathy); son, Jim (Chelli); step-sons, Jeff (Cate), and John (Kirsten); grandchildren, Itai, Draper, Ben, James, Emily, Indurain, Audrey, Sebella, and Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother David, first husband Eugene, and daughter, Marianne.
Following a memorial service at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Albany, she was laid to rest at Mt. Union Historic Cemetery, Corvallis. Donations in her memory can be made to Episcopal Relief and Development (episcopalrelief.org), St. Alban's Episcopal Church (albanyoregonepiscopal.church), or the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon (feralcats.com).
