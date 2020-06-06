× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 26, 1936 – May 17, 2020

Margaret Kay Lewis (née Leech), 83, passed away Sunday, May 17. Known all her life as “Peggy,” she was a mother to three, grandmother to four, and loving friend and honorary grandmother to many more.

Peggy’s heart was at least twice as big as her signature red hair. She was a serial user of the heart emoji and called everyone “sweetie” or “honey.” Peggy was a chocolate dessert enthusiast and aficionado of all things purple. And as an avid Kohl’s shopper and coupon queen, she loved a good deal.

But one of Peggy’s favorite things were flowers. Her happy place was the garden, and she was known as the “flower lady” in her retirement home. She bought local, fresh flowers and vases from the dollar store to create arrangements for friends and neighbors. Peggy was also the unofficial welcome committee to new residents — complete with personal introductions and fresh flower arrangements.