August 26, 1936 – May 17, 2020
Margaret Kay Lewis (née Leech), 83, passed away Sunday, May 17. Known all her life as “Peggy,” she was a mother to three, grandmother to four, and loving friend and honorary grandmother to many more.
Peggy’s heart was at least twice as big as her signature red hair. She was a serial user of the heart emoji and called everyone “sweetie” or “honey.” Peggy was a chocolate dessert enthusiast and aficionado of all things purple. And as an avid Kohl’s shopper and coupon queen, she loved a good deal.
But one of Peggy’s favorite things were flowers. Her happy place was the garden, and she was known as the “flower lady” in her retirement home. She bought local, fresh flowers and vases from the dollar store to create arrangements for friends and neighbors. Peggy was also the unofficial welcome committee to new residents — complete with personal introductions and fresh flower arrangements.
Peggy grew up in Canton, Ohio but spent most of her life in Concord, California. With her first husband, James “Jim” Lewis (married 1959), she had three sons: Scot, Brian, and Bob. When she married her second husband, Raymond “Ray” Helfer (married 1991), she was welcomed into his family, including Ray’s two children, Carolyn and Rick. Peggy and Ray moved to Colorado to enjoy the mountains and retirement living until Ray’s passing in 2016. In 2017, she relocated to Corvallis, Oregon to be near her son Bob and his wife Laurie.
Peggy graduated from Miami University of Ohio and earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education from St. Mary’s College (California). She spent 30 years as a teacher — in Park Forest, Illinois and Pleasant Hill, California. And she also sang in the First Presbyterian Church of Concord’s choir.
But Peggy’s greatest source of pride was being a grandmother to Kate, Ben, Andrew, and Aaron. And if there was a dictionary definition for the perfect grandma, Peggy was it. Her infectious laugh, homemade raspberry jam, epic holiday gift packages (packed to the brim with candy), and all the treats she quietly passed under the table will all be so missed.
Peggy is survived by her sons and grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Briggs; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family too numerous to list but not forgotten. Peggy was preceded in death by her first and second husbands and her twin sister, Janet “Bobbie” Brett.
In honor of Peggy, the family asks that you give flowers to a friend or neighbor to brighten their day — her favorite pastime.
