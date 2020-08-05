You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Margaret Lois Craker

Margaret Lois Craker

{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Lois Craker

November 6, 1937 – July 30, 2020

Margaret Lois Craker went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. Margaret was born in Nuangola, Pennsylvania to Catherine and Karl Stout. On July 14, 1956, Margaret married the love of her life, Edward Craker.

Margaret is survived by her husband Edward Craker (Salem); her daughter Diane Craker (Salem); son Edward Craker Jr. and wife Lola (Tampa, Florida); son Stephen Craker and wife Elizabeth (Ashland, OR); daughter, Carol Delamarter (Salem); five grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and a brother, David Stout (North Carolina).

Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Stout; brother, Karl Stout; and her son-in-law, Terry Delamarter.

Serving the family is the North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton, Oregon.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Craker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News