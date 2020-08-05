× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 6, 1937 – July 30, 2020

Margaret Lois Craker went home to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. Margaret was born in Nuangola, Pennsylvania to Catherine and Karl Stout. On July 14, 1956, Margaret married the love of her life, Edward Craker.

Margaret is survived by her husband Edward Craker (Salem); her daughter Diane Craker (Salem); son Edward Craker Jr. and wife Lola (Tampa, Florida); son Stephen Craker and wife Elizabeth (Ashland, OR); daughter, Carol Delamarter (Salem); five grandsons; one granddaughter; two great-grandsons; and a brother, David Stout (North Carolina).

Margaret was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Stout; brother, Karl Stout; and her son-in-law, Terry Delamarter.

Serving the family is the North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton, Oregon.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Craker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.