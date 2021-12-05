Margaret (Peggy) Ann Bartholomaus passed away November 26, 2021 in Corvallis, Oregon. Born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on March 8, 1932 to Cecil H. Bisel and Flora A. Wirfel-Bisel. Peggy moved to Portland in 1946, graduated from Grant High School in 1950, attended Morrison Business College in 1951 and married Chuck Bartholomaus in June, 1954 (later divorced). They had four daughters.

Jody Clemo (Kevin), Julie Warde (Al), Jill Bartholomaus who preceded her in death in 2005, and Janet Knudson (Larry). Grandchildren; Grant and Brooke, Tara, Shelby and Michael, Jessie and Molly, Lawren, Bryce and Luke. Great-grandchildren; Dylan, Quinn and Ivy, Luke and Griffin, Penny, Ralph, Gene and Cecil and Eleanor. Peggy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Good Samaritan Auxiliary and Peace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed time with her dog Tucker, family and friends, travel, knitting and cross stitch. Our family sends many thanks to the staff at Corvallis Caring Place and Lumina Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to; Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, 720 SW 4th St., Corvallis Oregon 97333. Memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath OR 97370 at 10 a.m., on Saturday, December 11. Live stream will be on the Peace Lutheran Facebook page at: