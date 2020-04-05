Margaret (Peggy) Beatrice Manning-Buckingham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 15, 1936 – March 30, 2020

Peggy passed away at the noon hour on March 30, 2020 in Albany.

She was born October 15, 1936, in Tillamook Oregon, to Margaret (Holden) and Edward Manning.

Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jim, of 62 years, eldest son Daniel, Parents and sister Patricia.

She is survived by children Rebecca (Mike), Bambi (Bill), Brian (Pam), nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, a nephew, five nieces, and her "loving family" at the Mennonite Home where she resided.

Peggy was kind, funny, loving and sweet. She will always be very loved and deeply missed by many.

