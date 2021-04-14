Margaret R. Winslow

October 3, 1950 - December 3, 2020

Margaret "Maggie" R. Winslow, 70, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Bruce and Madelene F. (Fitch) Battey.

She moved to Kansas and then onto upstate New York as a young child. In 1959 her family moved to Southern California where she grew up raising horses and picking avocados to sell to her neighbors. Her passion was riding horses on Zooma Beach, working on her tan and driving her 1957 Chevy Belair. Maggie eventually ended up in the Sweet Home area in 1985 where she raised her family. She was heavily involved in her children's sports and activities.

She met the love of her life in 1990 and married him on February 5, 1994. Together they spent many years volunteering with the Sweet Home Round Up, the high school booster club and Elks Lodge.

She enjoyed crafting, cooking, hunting, riding quads and a good old fashioned drive in the woods. She ran her home with an open door policy with open arms never turning anyone away.