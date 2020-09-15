× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 1922 – September 8, 2020

Marge Thornburgh passed away on September 8, 2020.

Marjorie ‘Marge' Mains Thornburgh was born August 20, 1922, in Stuart, Nebraska to Robert and Florence Mains.

She graduated from St. Mary's Academy in O'Neill, Nebraska in 1940 and in 1941 earned her degree from the Lincoln School of Commerce in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Marge married the late George E. Thornburgh on March 7, 1943, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She worked at Equitable Savings and Loan in Corvallis and the OSU Book store. After her children were grown, she worked in the Financial Aid Department at Oregon State University for 15 years.

Marge was very active in the community and volunteered as a Cub Scout, Bluebird and 4-H leader. She and her husband, George were both involved as MYF leaders for the United Methodist Church and are fondly remembered by many adults who had participated in MYF during their youth.

She also served as past president of OSU Folk Club, Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary and past chairperson of the OSU Thrift Shop. Marge was member of the First United Methodist Church and Chapter BP of PEO.