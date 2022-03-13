Margie Brethauer Emery

March 13, 1932 - March 8, 2022
On March 8, 2022, Margie passed away at home, five days short of her 90th birthday. Born the fourth of eight children to Gladys Donovan and Roy Devlin in Colorado during the height of the Depression. They moved to the Albany, Oregon area when she was a toddler, and she grew up there.
She married David Brethauer, (home from the war where he served the Navy in the Pacific) in 1950 and had two daughters, Cheri Walker and Marsha Eibert. Widowed in 1965, she raised her two daughters in Turner, Oregon. She remarried in 1970 to Virgil Carlin, and again in 1983 to Dan (Max) Emery. Widowed a second time, she never remarried. After living alone for several years, she went to live with her son-in-law and daughter, John and Marsha, in 2003 where she remained until three months before her death. She was a blessing there and she was able to enjoy and help raise two of her grandsons.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheri Walker and Marsha Eibert, who were by her side to the end, as well as her son-in-law John Eibert, grandsons Ryan Walker, Joe Poitras, David Eibert, and Stephen Eibert, and great-grandchildren Chase, Ezza, and Story Poitras.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Willamette Memorial Park, 2640 Old Salem Rd NE, Albany OR, at the mausoleum chapel.
