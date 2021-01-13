Margie Parker

Margie June Parker passed on to be with her Lord and Savior in Albany on Monday, January 11, 2021. Margie was a member of United Presbyterian Church pastored by Reverend Brandon Lewis. Margie adored her church family and particularly enjoyed when the children entered the sanctuary during the adult service to share their latest endeavors. Margie was born to Doramae and Ed Kadin in Winter, Wisconsin, January 30, 1926, where she spent her first 18 years on a farm with her family and attending local schools. The family has a charming photo of Margie sitting in the grass with her long ball gown spread out around her when she was voted queen of the prom her junior year. Marge lettered in G.A.A. in 1940, qualifying her admission into Eau Claire Teachers College for the ensuing four years where she received her bachelor's degree.

Beyond college she earned the credits for her Master's. Margie's career started in 1945 in a one room school house in Wisconsin. With only ten students and no staff, she stoked the fire and paid her students with war bond saving stamps to do custodial work. Her father co-signed for a 29 Model-A Coupe with a rumble seat as her first car. On weekends she drove 35 miles to be with family and returned Sunday afternoons, careful to leave before dark as she would pass through a Native American reservation causing her to be wary as a single young lady. She reminisced her only source of heat was off the engine through a four inch opening accessible at the floor boards. She moved to Oregon in 1950 to be near her parents, siblings, and extended family. She continued teaching in Mehama, Gates, and Mill City. She married H. Richard (Dick) Parker on November 7, 1953, and they raised their daughters in Gates, Mill City, and Albany. In 1970 they moved to Albany where she taught at Lafayette Elementary until 1977, then on to South Shore Elementary, receiving distinguished teacher of the year in 1979 as one of five selected from the Albany School District. She retired in June of 1986. Her philosophy was to provide students with a good educational background, good habits of responsibility, to attain a positive image of themselves, and a good outlook on life. Her message was so successful, parents often requested she teach the younger siblings and over the years taught her students' children as well. Margie and Dick moved to Green Valley, Arizona, in 1992.