August 16, 1924 – March 13, 2020

Maria (Mary) Juaquina Murray has journeyed on to become our beloved guardian angel. She was born in Zacatecas, Mexico in 1924, and moved to the United States with her family as a young girl.

Mary married Lewis Phillip Murray on July 16, 1953, and they lived in Albany, Oregon. They had one daughter, Denise Janae Murray.

Mary enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, and being a housewife. Those who knew her will remember the depth of her generosity, passion toward family, and embracing her Latina heritage.

She was preceded in death by Lewis (2004). Survivors include her daughter, Denise Murray (Eugene) and her granddaughter Sophia Kearney (Portland) Oregon. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

