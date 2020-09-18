Maria Saldaña

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 19, 1951– September 8, 2020

María Magdalena Saldaña was born on July 19, 1951 in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. She fell asleep in death on September 8, 2020. She was known to family and countless friends as “Maggie.”

Maggie's family moved to Woodburn, Oregon in 1960. She met her future husband, Emilio Vejil, while attending Oregon State University in 1970. In June of 1972, she moved back to Woodburn and began work in education.

Emilio and Maggie Vejil were married on May 26, 1973. The newlyweds returned to Corvallis while Emilio attended grad school. Settling in Corvallis, the couple raised three children.

In July of 1979, Maggie dedicated her life to Jehovah God, becoming one of Jehovah's Witnesses. As an ordained minister of the Gospel, Maggie took seriously Jesus' commission to “make disciples of people of all the nations…teaching them.” (Matthew 28:19,20) The preaching and teaching work became Maggie's vocation, especially from 1982 until her death.