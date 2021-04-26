March 6, 1942 - April 11, 2021
Marian "Bits" Walker Klemm passed away peacefully the morning of April 11th at the age of 79. She was born to Prentice Walker and Ruth Goodwin March 6, 1942 in Lewiston, Idaho.
When Marian was a baby, her mother fell ill and so her grandmother took care of her. During that time, her grandmother couldn't bring herself to call her Marian because it seemed too adult of a name, instead, she called her Itsy-Bitsy Baby. From then on, Marian was forever known as "Bits".
In high school, Bits was an excellent student and had many friends. She was very active and enjoyed extracurricular activities. During her time in high school, not only did she become the Tristate President, but she met the love of her life, Andy William Klemm. Being a couple of years older than Bits, Andy promised he would wait for her to graduate so that they could be together, and that he did. On June 25, 1960, Bits married her high school sweetheart and they began their life together.
While Bits and Andy were living in Lewiston, Idaho, in 1961, they welcomed home their first daughter, Kristine. As Andy attended college, Bits became a stay-at-home mother and the following years they had two more children, Randy and Kathy.
While living in Coquille, Oregon, once the children were in school, Bits decided it was time to return to work and began her long career with Coos County in 1966. She worked many different jobs within Coos County until she eventually landed a position in the transportation department. She rose amongst the ranks and became the first and only female Road Master in Oregon. She worked as the Road Master until her retirement in 2000. After retirement, Bits and Andy decided to move to the Willamette Valley to be closer to their grandchildren.
Bits was a proud and active member of Beta Sigma Phi and other service organizations. In her spare time, she enjoyed making ceramics and painting with water color. She would love to make art and give it away, especially to her family and friends. She was a true artist and made beauty and happiness through every piece she created.
Bits is preceded in death by her grandson, Austin Kelly; beloved daughter, Kristine Klemm; brother, Gary Walker; and sister, Janet Jolley. She is survived by her loving husband, Andy Klemm; their son, Randy Klemm; their daughter Kathy Cooley; several grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Harrisburg Christian Church in Harrisburg, Oregon on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Charitable contributions can be made to the Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation in Portland, Oregon.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
