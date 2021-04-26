March 6, 1942 - April 11, 2021

Marian "Bits" Walker Klemm passed away peacefully the morning of April 11th at the age of 79. She was born to Prentice Walker and Ruth Goodwin March 6, 1942 in Lewiston, Idaho.

When Marian was a baby, her mother fell ill and so her grandmother took care of her. During that time, her grandmother couldn't bring herself to call her Marian because it seemed too adult of a name, instead, she called her Itsy-Bitsy Baby. From then on, Marian was forever known as "Bits".

In high school, Bits was an excellent student and had many friends. She was very active and enjoyed extracurricular activities. During her time in high school, not only did she become the Tristate President, but she met the love of her life, Andy William Klemm. Being a couple of years older than Bits, Andy promised he would wait for her to graduate so that they could be together, and that he did. On June 25, 1960, Bits married her high school sweetheart and they began their life together.

While Bits and Andy were living in Lewiston, Idaho, in 1961, they welcomed home their first daughter, Kristine. As Andy attended college, Bits became a stay-at-home mother and the following years they had two more children, Randy and Kathy.