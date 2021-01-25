Marian Divine

March 28, 1925 - January 4, 2021
Marian Carol (Feist) Divine died on January 4, 2021 at her home in Yorba Linda, California at the age of 95.
She was born on March 28, 1925 to Mars and Mayme Feist in Leshara, Nebraska, the youngest of their four children. After graduating from high school, one of two in her graduating class, Marian enrolled in nursing school.
Once Marian graduated from nursing school, she accepted a post in Hilo, Hawaii. After many years of correspondence with George Divine, of Long Beach, California, the two decided to tie the knot. Marian flew back to Nebraska where she married George Franklin Divine on October 18, 1947. Her fellow nurses in Hawaii sent her orchids to use as flowers for her wedding.
After their wedding, Marian and George drove back to Long Beach to start their life together. In short order, Marian and George found themselves parents of four kids, George, Mary, Flip (Florence) and Ellie (Eleanor). The child-rearing years included many trips back to Nebraska to see family and lots of cooking. Marian would cook a special birthday meal as requested by each of her kids and always loved to feed everyone who came to her house.
Marian also thrived on being a grandmother. All of her grandkids have fond memories of her never-empty jar of Snicker bars. She would also pack snacks of apple juice and raisins for her grandkids to take to nearby parks. Her love of kids continued when she and George decided to retire to Nebraska. With her grandchildren halfway across the country, Marian served as a grandmother figure to nearby grandnephews and neighborhood children.
Marian and George were active in their church, especially with Bible Study Fellowship. They continued hosting Bible studies into their nineties. They also opened their home to visitors who appreciated their generous hospitality and delicious home cooked food.
After many happy years in Nebraska, full of dinners large and small, Marian and George decided to move back to the West Coast, this time to Oregon to live next to daughter Flip. George and Marian had just celebrated 69 years of marriage when he passed away in Oregon in 2016.
In 2019, Marian made one more big move to California to be near daughters Ellie and Mary and son-in-law Jim, as well as to enjoy the sunshine.
We will miss the way she made everyone around her feel loved and welcomed, her organization skills, her warm laugh, the way she hummed under her breath when she worked, and her ability to pack anything, even fitting a tricycle into a suitcase. We will think of her when we play Yahtzee and find ourselves using one of her sayings such as "That'll never be seen from a trotting horse" or "Do you feel that way all over or just in spots?"
Marian is survived by her daughters Mary Frances (and Jim) Fromm of Long Beach, California, Florence Ruth “Flip” (and Jon) Anderson of Albany, and Eleanor Sue "Ellie" Marlow of Placentia, California; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband George Franklin Divine and her son George Myron Divine.