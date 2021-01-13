Marilee Laux

Marilee passed peacefully, with loved ones by her side. She was born Marilee McClaughry and was raised on a farm near Alpine, Oregon.

She moved to Corvallis when she and Ron Laux were married in October of 1952. Ron was a timber faller until he went into the motorcycle business in 1961. Together, they raised three children and created lasting memories with their grandchildren. Ron and Marilee celebrated 62 years of marriage up to his passing in 2014.

Her greatest joy was her family, and she spent as much time as possible with them. She was often found crocheting and sewing, all so she could share her creations with family. The blankets, dolls, stuffed animals, and more are treasured keepsakes. Marilee was an animal lover and made sure the local birds and family dog were kept fat and happy. As a Lady Elks, she was also very involved with the Elks Eye Clinic.

Marilee will forever be remembered for her kindness and patience, always putting others before herself. If you asked her, she was always doing fine. Her finest gift, though, was her love. It will be enjoyed for generations.

Marilee was preceded in death by her husband Ron and three siblings Tom McClaughry, Jay McClaughry and Ruth Nichols.