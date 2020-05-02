Marilyn Carol Bashor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 24, 1942 – April 28, 2020

Marilyn Bashor, 77, of Albany passed away Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Marilyn was born in Hillsboro to Seth and Doris (Shay) Smith, and was the oldest of three siblings. She attended Hillsboro High School and then graduated from Oregon State University, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.

Marilyn first worked at Rex Putnam High School, where she met her future husband Doug. They were married August 10th, 1968. Together they moved to Albany where she taught at Albany Union High, and then South Albany High when it opened. After taking several years off to raise her daughters, Marilyn resumed and completed her career at Lebanon Middle School, retiring in 1998. She loved traveling to the Oregon Coast, cooking, and being a “Nana.” Marilyn will be remembered for her beautiful red hair and her care for everyone.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Doug of Albany; daughters Alisha and Chelsea; son-in-law Alex; beloved grandson Sebastian; and sister, Lorna Barney of Coos Bay. She was preceded in death by her brother Bud in 2010.

At her request there will be no services held. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Bashor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.