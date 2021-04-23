Marjorie Alice Armstrong
August 27, 1920 - January 19, 2021
Marjorie Alice Armstrong, affectionally known as "Mimi" to so many friends and family, passed away peacefully at the age of 100 on January 19, 2021 in Albany, Oregon.
Loving Mother to two children – Susan Kathryn Sissel & Michael Leon Armstrong and beloved "Mimi" to seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, she has left an indelible and positive imprint on all of those she touched in so many different and unique ways.
Marjorie was born in Tillamook, Oregon to Clell and Ruby Pearson and later moved to Lebanon, where she met her husband Harry.
After raising her kids in Lebanon, Mimi moved to Albany where she worked at the Linn County Courthouse as a county recorder. She later worked for the Benton County Courthouse before retiring. She embraced the final and long chapter in her life in Albany and exuded a thirst for life and a sense of optimism that would permeate to those in her presence.
Marjorie was a devoted member of the United Presbyterian church and loved her time singing in the choir. She loved cribbage & Yahtzee, playing her organ, perfecting her caramels and divinity and most of all spending time with family. She had the most beautiful infectious smile and could light up a room just by being in it.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry and her six siblings, Walter, Ruth, Donald, Dorothy, Gladys and Clinton.
A special thank you to all of her care takers at Brookdale Memory Care and especially Maggie for your loving kindness and caring of our Mimi.
A small gathering and celebration of life will be planned at the United Presbyterian Church in June.
