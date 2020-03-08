April 7, 1937 – February 7, 2020

Marlene Lee Mueller, 82, of Tangent transitioned to Heaven February 7, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Portland and grew up on her parents’, Wilson and Statie Young, farm near Cottonwoods east of Albany. She graduated from Albany Union High School in 1955 and married Kent Mueller in July of that year. Marlene and Kent have lived on their farm in Tangent since 1964.

She was a member of First Christian Church in Albany and was a Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She was employed by Willamette Industries for 31 years and retired as a senior worker’s compensation claims examiner.

Marlene had a lifelong love of horses and got her first horse on Christmas morning when she was Nine years old. Marlene was very close with her father, who shared her love of horses. She was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association and was a founding member of the Oregon Cutting Horse Association.

Marlene’s hobbies included her love for horses, hunting, camping, reading, baking, and she never met a stranger she didn’t like visiting with.